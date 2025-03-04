Trade Tensions Rise: China Retaliates with New Tariffs
China retaliates against recent U.S. tariffs by imposing 10%-15% import levies on American agricultural goods and adding restrictions on U.S. firms. Experts suggest limited short-term impacts but note consequential effects on U.S. agricultural markets. The escalating trade tensions could still be resolved if leadership compromises are reached.
China has responded swiftly to new U.S. tariffs by announcing tariff hikes of 10%-15% on American agricultural products. This latest move also places twenty-five U.S. companies under export and investment restrictions, signaling intensifying trade tensions.
Wan Chengzhi, an analyst from Capital Jingdu Futures, Dalian City, noted that while China's main import period for U.S. soybeans has ended, any future price increases would likely result from emotional market reactions. Ole Houe, Director of Advisory Services at Ikon Commodities, voiced concerns of a negative impact on U.S. agricultural markets, noting the enduring global soybean and corn supply could enable China to pivot sources without major disruption.
Despite the tariff increment, China maintains a less aggressive stance in comparison to the U.S.'s 20% tariffs on all Chinese goods. Analysts, like Even Pay of Trivium China, suggest China aims to deescalate tensions. Rosa Wang from JCI highlighted complications in China's exports to the U.S., particularly tilapia, due to increased tariffs potentially reaching impractical levels for exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
