Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rise: China Retaliates with New Tariffs

China retaliates against recent U.S. tariffs by imposing 10%-15% import levies on American agricultural goods and adding restrictions on U.S. firms. Experts suggest limited short-term impacts but note consequential effects on U.S. agricultural markets. The escalating trade tensions could still be resolved if leadership compromises are reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:14 IST
Trade Tensions Rise: China Retaliates with New Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has responded swiftly to new U.S. tariffs by announcing tariff hikes of 10%-15% on American agricultural products. This latest move also places twenty-five U.S. companies under export and investment restrictions, signaling intensifying trade tensions.

Wan Chengzhi, an analyst from Capital Jingdu Futures, Dalian City, noted that while China's main import period for U.S. soybeans has ended, any future price increases would likely result from emotional market reactions. Ole Houe, Director of Advisory Services at Ikon Commodities, voiced concerns of a negative impact on U.S. agricultural markets, noting the enduring global soybean and corn supply could enable China to pivot sources without major disruption.

Despite the tariff increment, China maintains a less aggressive stance in comparison to the U.S.'s 20% tariffs on all Chinese goods. Analysts, like Even Pay of Trivium China, suggest China aims to deescalate tensions. Rosa Wang from JCI highlighted complications in China's exports to the U.S., particularly tilapia, due to increased tariffs potentially reaching impractical levels for exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025