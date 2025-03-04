Gum Arabic Smuggling Surges Amid Sudan's Civil Strife

Gum Arabic, an essential component found in everyday products such as Coca-Cola and M&M's, is reportedly being trafficked out of conflict-ridden Sudan, according to traders and industry experts. The ongoing war in the country complicates efforts by Western companies to maintain ethical supply chains.

Sudan, which contributes around 80% of the world's supply of this natural stabilizer harvested from acacia trees, sees its gum Arabic traded informally. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary entity, seized key production areas, prompting Sudanese traders to sell without proper certification, industry insiders reveal.

Concerns are growing among global buyers, as uncertified gum infiltrates international markets through informal border markets and neighboring countries offering it at lower prices. Companies are diversifying their sources due to the Sudanese civil war, striving to ensure legitimate transactions in the face of increasing trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)