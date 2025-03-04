China Strikes Back: Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Agricultural Products
China swiftly retaliated against U.S. tariffs by announcing 10%-15% hikes on American agricultural products and placing twenty-five firms under restrictions. The new tariffs could benefit Chinese agricultural sectors by diversifying imports but may strain U.S.-China trade relations and impact U.S. exports to China.
In a swift response to new U.S. tariffs, China announced fresh levies increasing import duties by 10% to 15% on a range of American agricultural products. Additionally, China placed twenty-five U.S. firms under export and investment restrictions, signaling a fresh chapter in the ongoing trade standoff.
Agricultural expert Liu Jinlu from Guoyuan Futures, Beijing, noted the potential domestic benefits for China, given the anticipated tightening of agricultural supplies. With a 10% tariff on U.S. soybeans, China aims to reduce reliance on American imports, pivoting instead to Brazilian sources, though looming constraints are reported.
This move could shrink U.S. exports, creating a bearish outlook for U.S. agricultural markets while also impacting China's tilapia exports to the U.S. Observers like Rosa Wang suggest China's measured tariffs reveal a preference for de-escalation, leaving room for potential negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
