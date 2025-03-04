Left Menu

South Korea and U.S. Collaborate on Alaskan LNG Project

South Korea and the United States have agreed to form a working-level group to discuss cooperation on an Alaskan LNG project. The initiative aims to diversify energy import sources for South Korea, which heavily relies on the Middle East for its energy needs. The collaboration could offer economic benefits and enhance energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:46 IST
South Korea and U.S. Collaborate on Alaskan LNG Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that could diversify energy sources and boost economic collaboration, South Korea and the United States have agreed to establish a working-level group focused on an Alaskan LNG project. According to South Korea's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, discussions will also cover shipbuilding, tariffs, and non-tariff barriers.

The initiative comes as South Korea seeks to reduce its heavy energy reliance on the Middle East, making diversified import sources crucial for its energy security. Ahn revealed these plans following his recent trip to Washington, where he sought exemptions from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which could significantly impact South Korea's export-driven economy.

Reports indicate that the $44 billion project has also piqued the interest of Japan, setting the stage for a potential trilateral partnership. U.S. officials, including the Secretary of Commerce and the co-chair of the White House National Energy Dominance Council, expressed optimism about the project's prospects, emphasizing its potential to enhance the United States' energy market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025