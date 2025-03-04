South Korea and U.S. Collaborate on Alaskan LNG Project

In a move that could diversify energy sources and boost economic collaboration, South Korea and the United States have agreed to establish a working-level group focused on an Alaskan LNG project. According to South Korea's Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, discussions will also cover shipbuilding, tariffs, and non-tariff barriers.

The initiative comes as South Korea seeks to reduce its heavy energy reliance on the Middle East, making diversified import sources crucial for its energy security. Ahn revealed these plans following his recent trip to Washington, where he sought exemptions from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which could significantly impact South Korea's export-driven economy.

Reports indicate that the $44 billion project has also piqued the interest of Japan, setting the stage for a potential trilateral partnership. U.S. officials, including the Secretary of Commerce and the co-chair of the White House National Energy Dominance Council, expressed optimism about the project's prospects, emphasizing its potential to enhance the United States' energy market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)