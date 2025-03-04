Delhi Court Grants ED Six-Day Custody of SDPI President in Money Laundering Probe

On Tuesday, a Delhi court granted a six-day custody of MK Faizy, the national president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation in a money laundering case. The special judge, Chander Jit Singh, has mandated that Faizy be produced before the court post-custody remand.

The court instructed ED to accommodate Faizy's medical needs and allow him observance of Ramzan. Though ED requested 10 days of custody, it was granted six. The interrogation focuses on alleged fund transfers involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), with which Faizy had historical ties since founding SDPI in 2009.

Counsel for Faizy, Advocate Satyakam, challenged ED's necessity for custody, citing documentary evidence was already accessible and disputing the crime proceeds claims, arguing that funds were moved in 2017-2019, predating PFI's unlawful status in 2022. Several summonses were ignored by Faizy, leading to his arrest.

