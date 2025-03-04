Left Menu

SDPI Chief MK Faizy in ED Custody: Court Grants Six Days for Interrogation

Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) six days custody of Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) MK Faizy for investigation into a money laundering case. Allegations point to illegal fund transfer links between SDPI and the banned PFI, with contested claims on evidentiary grounds.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi's Patiala House Court has approved a six-day custodial interrogation of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader MK Faizy by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This follows accusations of his involvement in a money laundering operation, as articulated by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh.

The court has instructed ED officials to ensure Faizy receives his medication and observe any religious practices during Ramadan. The agency initially sought ten days to question Faizy concerning alleged financial misconduct and fund siphoning activities tied to the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), of which Faizy has been a member since its establishment.

Allegations include the SDPI serving as a political extension of the PFI, with questionable financial activities allegedly occurring between 2017 and 2019. Faizy's defense team argued against the need for his arrest, citing a lack of substantial evidence and the potential misuse of legal procedural strategies by the ED to exert undue pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

