Somalia Faces Imminent Hunger Crisis Amid Drought and Funding Cuts

Somalia is facing a potential hunger crisis, with one million more people expected to experience crisis levels of hunger due to an anticipated drought and funding cuts. Rising food insecurity could worsen, with 4.4 million projected to be in crisis soon, and 1.7 million children facing acute malnutrition.

Somalia is on the brink of a severe hunger crisis, with the World Food Programme warning that one million additional people may face crisis levels of hunger due to a forecasted drought during the upcoming crop cycle.

According to Jean-Martin Bauer, director of the WFP's Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Service, funding cuts are exacerbating the situation, potentially causing the number to surge beyond expectations.

Acute food insecurity is currently affecting 3.4 million people, projected to rise to 4.4 million in the near future. Children are particularly vulnerable, with 1.7 million expected to suffer from acute malnutrition. Bauer highlighted that funding cuts, high food prices, and conflict further compound the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

