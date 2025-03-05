Left Menu

Global Markets React to Trade War Tensions

Global markets faced mixed reactions as U.S. tariffs and retaliations from China and Canada renewed fears of a trade war. Major currencies experienced fluctuations with China holding steady on economic goals. Crude oil and bitcoin also saw volatility, as investors remained cautious amid uncertain economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 07:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global financial market witnessed mixed reactions on Wednesday following the U.S. imposition of tariffs and subsequent countermeasures by China and Canada, sparking fears of an escalating trade war.

Amid these tensions, China's yuan remained stable, and the euro reached near four-month highs driven by new German infrastructure investments. Meanwhile, sterling also held firm around its recent highs.

Crude oil prices plummeted, though bitcoin stabilized. Overall, market volatility reflected concerns over weakening U.S. and global economic activities, keeping investors wary about the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

