Delimitation Concerns: Tamil Nadu's Looming Representation Crisis

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed deep concerns regarding the forthcoming delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. Scheduled for 2026, this process could notably reduce the state's representation. During an all-party meeting, Stalin emphasized that the population-based delimitation poses a significant threat, particularly to Tamil Nadu.

He highlighted that Tamil Nadu's success in family planning and empowerment efforts might ironically lead to decreased parliamentary seats. "Tamil Nadu faces a major threat," Stalin declared, noting the potential reduction from 39 to 32 MPs. Even with an expansion to 848 total constituencies, the state might gain just 22, resulting in an overall loss of 12 seats.

Stalin urged for a fair approach, pointing out that states adhering to population control may undeservingly lose political leverage. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticized the BJP's intentions, while Actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, stressed the lack of transparency and called for attention to pressing issues like inflation and unemployment.

