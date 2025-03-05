Suspected Grenade Blast Near Baramulla Police Post Raises Security Concerns

A suspected grenade blast near the Police Post Old Town in Baramulla occurred on Tuesday night, sparking security concerns, according to a statement from the Police Media Cell Baramulla. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to the police, at around 2120 hrs on the night of March 4-5, a blast-like sound was reported behind the Police Post Old Town. This incident alarmed the local population. Authorities, along with sister agencies, quickly responded by cordoning off the area, ensuring no harm was reported.

During subsequent searches, a grenade pin was discovered outside the boundary wall of the Police Post, reinforcing suspicions of an attempted grenade attack. The explosion happened in an area within the Police Post that resulted in no damage or casualties. Investigations are in progress as Baramulla Police remains determined to maintain public safety and advises citizens to stay alert.

In other developments, Baramulla's shift to digital policing marked a milestone as Police Station Pattan registered its inaugural electronic First Information Report (e-FIR). This move followed a complaint filed through WhatsApp by a government employee from Bemina, Srinagar, accusing a colleague of serious charges including sexual harassment and attempted rape.

