Congress-led opposition UDF launch awareness campaign against drugs and crimes

The Congress-led opposition UDF has launched an awareness campaign against drugs and crimes on Wednesday. UDF leaders will observe a hunger strike in front of the Kerala secretariat called "No drugs, No crime" campaign. The opposition leader, VD Satheesan, inaugurated the campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader and Kerala state assembly LoP VD Satheesan on opposition protest against drugs and crimes said, " Today, the entire people of Kerala is in fear because there are so many reports coming day by day of cruel violence. Violence has increased in Kerala, and the nature of the violence has changed. Drugs are available everywhere...Now, Kerala has become an epicentre of drugs...only the consumers are getting caught...no source found so far. Huge quantities of drugs and synthetic chemicals are coming to Kerala. Police and Excise failed miserably. On the floor of the Assembly, we demand thorough enforcement to prevent this drug mafia and to break the drug mafia network..." Earlier on Monday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed concern over the growing drug menace in Kerala, calling for a united effort to address the issue. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the state and central governments to identify sources of supply and to punish suppliers and sellers.

"The drug menace in Kerala is now becoming extremely serious. It's an issue I have raised in Parliament, and I have not had a satisfactory response from the authorities. We need to have a war on drugs in Kerala. We need a very serious consciousness-raising effort which unites all religions and political parties... We need the state government to collaborate with the Central government to identify the sources of supply," said Tharoor. Tharoor has proposed a multi-pronged approach to address the issue. He advocated for a "war on drugs" in Kerala, with a focus on consciousness-raising efforts that unite people across religions and political parties. The MP also appealed to the public to come forward and report instances of drug abuse.

Meanwhile, Kerala LoP V D Satheesan also alleged that the Kerala government's claim about the growth in the start-up ecosystem is fake. Further he said, "The Kerala government has been saying that they have recorded the start-up eco system for the last three four years. It is a fake report . We have already stated that this is a fake claim."

"A company called "Start up Genome" published this report. Actually, the Kerala start-up mission is a client of the start-up mission. The Kerala government has been remitting fees for this company. This company received more than 48,000 US dollars in the last three to four years. This company made a cooked-up story regarding the ecosystem by accepting the money," Satheesan said. (ANI)

