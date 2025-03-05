Looming Hunger Crisis: Rohingya Food Aid Slashed Amid Funding Shortfalls

The United Nations is set to reduce food aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to $6 per month, down from $12.50, due to a critical funding shortfall, an official confirmed. This reduction, expected to start in April, has sparked concerns among aid workers about escalating hunger in the world's largest refugee camp.

Bangladesh's top official overseeing the refugee camps, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, expressed alarm over the cuts, stating that the current provisions are already insufficient. The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) in Dhaka acknowledged the severe impact on the refugees, who are entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance for survival.

Efforts to secure additional funding have been unsuccessful, partially due to the reduction of U.S. foreign aid under the Trump administration, affecting global humanitarian initiatives. Urgent appeals for donor support continue as the threat of increased malnutrition and insecurity looms over the vulnerable refugee population.

(With inputs from agencies.)