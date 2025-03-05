Tariff Turbulence: Canada's Economic Resurgence Threatened

Canada's economic recovery is under threat from newly imposed U.S. tariffs that could wipe out two years of growth. Experts warn that these tariffs may fuel inflation and drive unemployment rates up as the country leans heavily on trade with its southern neighbor.

Economic indicators had shown improvement, with growth at 2.6% in the fourth quarter and falling unemployment. However, the new tariffs threaten to reverse these gains, with potential repercussions across various sectors, including the crucial auto industry.

As the Bank of Canada prepares for a possible interest rate cut, the country braces for a potential recession, driven by external trade pressures and retaliatory measures. Households, businesses, and government revenues face increased economic strains if the situation escalates.

(With inputs from agencies.)