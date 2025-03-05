Tariff Turbulence: Canada's Economic Resurgence Threatened
Canada's economic recovery faces obstacles as new U.S. tariffs threaten to increase consumer prices and unemployment. With a heavy reliance on U.S. trade, Canada's growth is at risk of derailing into recession. Analysts predict interest rate cuts and rising unemployment, complicating the country's economic outlook.
Canada's economic recovery is under threat from newly imposed U.S. tariffs that could wipe out two years of growth. Experts warn that these tariffs may fuel inflation and drive unemployment rates up as the country leans heavily on trade with its southern neighbor.
Economic indicators had shown improvement, with growth at 2.6% in the fourth quarter and falling unemployment. However, the new tariffs threaten to reverse these gains, with potential repercussions across various sectors, including the crucial auto industry.
As the Bank of Canada prepares for a possible interest rate cut, the country braces for a potential recession, driven by external trade pressures and retaliatory measures. Households, businesses, and government revenues face increased economic strains if the situation escalates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
