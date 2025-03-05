Left Menu

EOW Targets Ex-Bank Chairman in Rs 122 Crore Embezzlement Probe

The Mumbai police's economic offences wing has raided the home of Hiren Bhanu, the former chairman of New India Cooperative Bank, in relation to a Rs 122 crore embezzlement case. Several documents were seized, and investigations are ongoing to trace properties. Four arrests have been made, with more suspects evading authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The economic offences wing of Mumbai police searched the residence of former New India Cooperative Bank chairman Hiren Bhanu on suspicions of a Rs 122 crore embezzlement on Wednesday. Officials recovered several documents, which are now being examined by the police.

The residence, located in the Malabar Hill area, was shared by Bhanu and his wife Gauri, who previously served as vice chairman at the bank. The couple also owns a rented flat on Nepean Sea Road. Both remain wanted in connection with the embezzlement case, and police are investigating if their property acquisitions involved illicit funds.

Additionally, a lie detector test has been authorized for Hitesh Mehta, the ex-general manager and accounts head, who isn't cooperating. The EOW is also probing why the RBI's inspection team visited in February 2025. The bank's cash reserves showed significant changes between 2019 and 2022, raising questions. Currently, four individuals have been arrested while four others are at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025