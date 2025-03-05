Left Menu

Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested for Gold Smuggling: A Closer Look

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the public of a fair investigation. Ranya faces serious charges as the investigation unfolds, highlighting potential official connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:59 IST
Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested for Gold Smuggling: A Closer Look
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada film actress Ranya Rao finds herself at the center of an investigation led by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) following her arrest for allegedly smuggling a substantial quantity of gold into India from Dubai. The case has drawn significant attention, with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserting that justice shall prevail.

Ranya Rao, known for her roles in popular Kannada films such as 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was detained at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport upon her return from Dubai. Authorities discovered 14.8 kilograms of gold in her possession, leading to her arrest by DRI officials on March 3, 2025. State officials emphasize equal application of the law in this high-profile case.

As the investigation progresses, Congress MLA AS Ponnanna reiterated that no individual would receive preferential treatment, regardless of their background or connections. Ranya, who is the stepdaughter of Karnataka's Director General of Police Dr K Ramachandra Rao, remains in judicial custody. The court remanded her until March 18, awaiting further developments in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025