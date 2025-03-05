Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested for Gold Smuggling: A Closer Look

Kannada film actress Ranya Rao finds herself at the center of an investigation led by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) following her arrest for allegedly smuggling a substantial quantity of gold into India from Dubai. The case has drawn significant attention, with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserting that justice shall prevail.

Ranya Rao, known for her roles in popular Kannada films such as 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was detained at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport upon her return from Dubai. Authorities discovered 14.8 kilograms of gold in her possession, leading to her arrest by DRI officials on March 3, 2025. State officials emphasize equal application of the law in this high-profile case.

As the investigation progresses, Congress MLA AS Ponnanna reiterated that no individual would receive preferential treatment, regardless of their background or connections. Ranya, who is the stepdaughter of Karnataka's Director General of Police Dr K Ramachandra Rao, remains in judicial custody. The court remanded her until March 18, awaiting further developments in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)