KMF announces plans to set up 'Nandini' milk processing unit in UP's Hathras

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Milk Federation on Wednesday announced that it has identified Hathras in Uttar Pradesh for setting up a new milk processing unit for its famous 'Nandini' dairy brand.

It is preparing to start selling Nandini milk and curd from March 16.

Hathras has been chosen for the milk processing unit due to its proximity to Delhi, Agra, Mathura, Meerut, and Aligarh, KMF Managing Director B Shivaswamy said in a statement.

Shivaswamy chaired a meeting with dealers in Hathras on March 5 and informed them about the necessary steps taken to commence the sale of Nandini milk and curd from March 16.

He also stated that all preparations have been made to start selling milk in Jaipur and Rajasthan this month.

KMF is the second-largest milk cooperative in the country. It procures and processes milk from more than 26 lakh dairy farmers through its member district milk unions, selling various types of high-quality milk and milk products at competitive prices under the Nandini brand for the past five decades, following the slogan 'From Cow to Consumer.' KMF has expanded the sale of Nandini products beyond Karnataka and has been continuously growing its sales network in other states and countries.

Recently, KMF began selling Nandini sachet milk, curd, and buttermilk in Delhi and is working on expanding its sales network to surrounding cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

