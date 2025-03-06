US diplomat to attend Baghdad meeting on resumption of Kurdish oil exports, four sources say

A diplomat from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad will attend Thursday's meeting on the resumption of Kurdish oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan pipeline at the Iraqi oil ministry headquarters, four sources told Reuters.

The White House National Security Office did not respond to a request for comment on U.S. attendance (Reporting vy Maha El Dahan, Ahmed Rasheed and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

