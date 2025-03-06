US diplomat to attend Baghdad meeting on resumption of Kurdish oil exports, four sources say
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:36 IST
A diplomat from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad will attend Thursday's meeting on the resumption of Kurdish oil exports through Turkey's Ceyhan pipeline at the Iraqi oil ministry headquarters, four sources told Reuters.
The White House National Security Office did not respond to a request for comment on U.S. attendance (Reporting vy Maha El Dahan, Ahmed Rasheed and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Musk: The Unchecked Revolution in U.S. Civil Service
Fresh Faces on the Pitch: U.S. Women's Soccer Team Enters New Era
Diplomatic Shift: Trump Reshapes U.S.-Russia Relations Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Rise in Hate Crimes: A Grim Reality in the U.S.
Panama's Role in U.S. Deportation Process Raises Concerns