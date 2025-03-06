Left Menu

AAP govt should give relief to Punjab farmers, purchase their crops at MSP: Haryana CM Saini

Even when there is a natural calamity, we stand behind our farmers, Saini said.Earlier, we were procuring 14 crops at MSP in Haryana.

06-03-2025
  India
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asked the AAP government in Punjab on Thursday to come forward and procure the produce of farmers at minimum support price (MSP) as was being done in his state.

''In Haryana, we are procuring all crops of farmers at MSP and the state government is taking every such step which empowers farmers,'' Saini said in an interaction with reporters here ahead of the start of the budget session of the Haryana Assembly on Friday.

He also said the AAP government in Punjab should hold a dialogue with the agitating farmers and find solutions to their problems.

Saini was asked about the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a conglomerate of more than 30 farmer bodies, giving a call for a sit-in in Chandigarh on March 5 in support of various demands including the purchase of six crops at MSP by the Punjab government.

However, Punjab Police had thwarted the farmers' attempts to go to Chandigarh on Wednesday.

''I am a farmer's son, I know the pain of farmers, how a farmer works in the fields and what difficulties he faces. In Haryana, we take care of our farmers. Even when there is a natural calamity, we stand behind our farmers,'' Saini said.

''Earlier, we were procuring 14 crops at MSP in Haryana. Now, we are procuring all crops at MSP. Earlier too, I had suggested to the Punjab CM that he should talk to farmers and assure them and tell them that they will purchase crops at MSP. Why are they not procuring? They should procure. They should give relief to farmers. Farmers meet our foodgrain needs.

''Even now I want to tell Punjab CM not to use lathis on farmers, but empower them,'' Saini said.

The SKM had strongly condemned the AAP government in Punjab for the action against agitating farmers.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday lashed out at several farmer bodies for resorting to protests every other day and accused them of turning Punjab into a ''state of dharnas'' and causing a huge loss to it.

M ann denounced farmer organisations after talks between the Punjab government and SKM leaders to discuss farmers' demands broke down midway on Monday.

The SKM, which had led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed three central farm laws, is demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's draft of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing, a legal guarantee on MSP as per the Swaminathan Commission report, implementation of the state's agricultural policy and purchase of six crops including basmati, maize, moong and potato at MSP by the state government.

It is also demanding a law for debt settlement, ownership rights of land tillers ensuring canal water to every field, payment of sugarcane arrears, stopping ''forcible'' acquisition of land for the Bharatmala projects and jobs and compensation for kin of farmers who lost lives during the farmers' stir in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

