"Jan Aushadhi Kendras led to savings of Rs 30,000 crores": Union Minister JP Nadda on Jan Aushadhi Diwas

As Friday marks the 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that the today more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functioning in the country which are selling inexpensive medicines to more than 10 lakh people, leading to savings of Rs 30 thousand crores. Nadda stated that the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana has transformed healthcare system of the country with the mantra 'Achi Bhi, Sasti Bhi', ensuring high-quality and affordable medicines for all.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, "Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana has transformed healthcare with the mantra 'Achi Bhi, Sasti Bhi', ensuring high-quality, affordable medicines for all. Today, more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functioning in the country. They sell inexpensive medicines to more than 10 lakh peoples in a day. These centres sell 50-90 percent cheaper medicines. This has resulted in Rs 30 thousand crores of savings." The Union Minister said that this Jan Aushadhi Kendras sells 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, covering diverse therapeutic needs.

"The extensive portfolio includes 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, covering diverse therapeutic needs. Unlike free medicine schemes, PM-BJP maintains sustainability through stringent quality checks, competitive procurement, and a robust supply chain managed by PMBI (Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India). To promote entrepreneurship and inclusivity, special incentives are provided for the SC/ST communities, women and businesses in remote areas," Nadda said. Emphasising on the plans of future expansion of these centres, the Union Minister stated that the government has goal of opening 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by 2027 with 5,000 centres to be opened this year.

He further stated that the first oversees Jan Aushadhi Kendra was launched in Mauritius. Nadda asserted, "Expanding beyond India, the first oversees Jan Aushadhi Kendra was launched in Mauritius. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have set a goal of opening 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by 2027... This year also we will be opening 5,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras... I urge everyone to visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras. If you are already benefitting from Jan Aushadhi medicines, share your experience with others..."

Every year, March 7 is celebrated as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines. Week-long events are organized across the country from March 1st to 7th to support this initiative. This year, the celebration was flagged off on March 1 to disseminate information about PMBJP in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The "Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP)" was launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in collaboration with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertakings. The initiative aims to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the public through dedicated outlets called Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK). (ANI)

