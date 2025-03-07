Irrigation Expansion Amidst Shrinking Agricultural Land in Assam
The gross agricultural land in Assam has slightly reduced over the past nine years, while irrigated land has seen a significant increase, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal reported to the Assembly. The figures reflect changing agricultural dynamics from 2015-16 to 2024-25, according to departmental data.
The State of Assam has witnessed a subtle decline in gross agricultural land over the past nine years, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal revealed during a recent Assembly session. In contrast, the minister highlighted notable growth in irrigated land over the same period.
In 2015-16, Assam boasted 35.09 lakh hectares of gross agricultural land, but by 2024-25, this figure had slightly dwindled to 34.94 lakh hectares. Despite this decline, net agricultural land in the region showed a marginal increase from 28.01 lakh hectares to 28.62 lakh hectares.
Singhal pointed out a significant leap in irrigated land figures; net irrigated land rose from 3.25 lakh hectares to 6.95 lakh hectares, while gross irrigated land jumped from 4.55 lakh hectares to 8.80 lakh hectares, signaling a rise from 11.60 percent to 24.28 percent of the total agricultural land in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
