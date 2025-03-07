Left Menu

Evergrande Property Services Forecasts Strong Financial Performance

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd anticipates its unaudited net profit for the year to be between RMB980 million and RMB1,120 million. The company also expects its unaudited consolidated revenue to range from RMB12,650 million to RMB12,850 million. These projections highlight promising growth for the group.

07-03-2025
Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, a prominent player in the property services sector, is forecasting robust financial health for the year. The company projects its unaudited net profit to lie between RMB980 million and RMB1,120 million, indicating considerable economic vigor. These figures reveal promising profit margins.

In addition, Evergrande expects its unaudited consolidated revenue to fall within RMB12,650 million to RMB12,850 million. This signals a continued trajectory of growth and stability for the group, aligning with their expansion and service enhancement strategies aimed at fortifying their market position.

The detailed financial outlook reflects Evergrande's commitment to maintaining momentum amid challenging market conditions, illustrating its strategic optimism and resilience in the competitive property services landscape.

