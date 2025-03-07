Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Tamil Nadu

A devastating collision between a tipper lorry and a bus in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district resulted in five fatalities and ten critical injuries. Occurring near Thiruttani town, the accident highlights ongoing road safety concerns in the region. Police and medical personnel are on the scene, with investigations continuing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:49 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Tamil Nadu
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, five individuals lost their lives following a collision between a tipper lorry and a government bus in the KG Kandigai region near Thiruttani town, Tamil Nadu. The accident, which occurred on Thursday, left ten others critically injured, according to police reports.

The Tiruttani police confirmed the fatalities and stated that the ten injured victims have been rushed to the Thiruttani General Hospital for emergency treatment. The police are currently investigating the cause of the collision and further information is awaited as the situation develops.

This accident is yet another reminder of the pressing need for enhanced road safety measures in the area. As authorities work to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident, the impacted community is grappling with the sudden loss and injuries stemming from this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025