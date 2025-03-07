Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Tamil Nadu

In a tragic incident, five individuals lost their lives following a collision between a tipper lorry and a government bus in the KG Kandigai region near Thiruttani town, Tamil Nadu. The accident, which occurred on Thursday, left ten others critically injured, according to police reports.

The Tiruttani police confirmed the fatalities and stated that the ten injured victims have been rushed to the Thiruttani General Hospital for emergency treatment. The police are currently investigating the cause of the collision and further information is awaited as the situation develops.

This accident is yet another reminder of the pressing need for enhanced road safety measures in the area. As authorities work to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident, the impacted community is grappling with the sudden loss and injuries stemming from this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)