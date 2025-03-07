Wall Street Rises Amid Energy Surge and Job Report Scrutiny
Wall Street's main indexes rose in volatile trading, driven by energy stocks, while investors evaluated a jobs report and awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for economic insights. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recorded gains, with significant movements in energy and technology sectors.
Wall Street's primary indexes moved upward amid choppy trading, buoyed by a surge in energy stocks. Investors are keenly analyzing a pivotal jobs report and anticipate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's commentary for indications about the U.S. economy's health.
At 09:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 124.23 points, achieving a 0.29% increase to reach 42,703.31. The S&P 500 advanced by 24.38 points or 0.46%, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 120.10 points, marking a 0.66% escalation. Energy stocks spearheaded the sectoral gains on the S&P 500, tracking a notable 2% oil price increase.
Nasdaq-listed Broadcom's shares surged 7% following the chipmaker's solid second-quarter forecast, easing investor concerns about artificial intelligence infrastructure demand. The technology sector as a whole recorded a 1.3% increase, with the broader chip index up by 1.9%. Conversely, rate-sensitive banks experienced a slump, shedding 0.5% with Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase declining by 1% each.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nasdaq Surges as AI Chip Stocks Drive Market Rally
Nasdaq Surges as Nvidia's AI Impact Echoes Across Wall Street
Nasdaq Hits 6-Week Low Amid Economic Uncertainty and Rising Euro
Tech Woes: Nasdaq Hits Six-Week Low Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Nvidia's Forecast Fails to Lift AI Enthusiasm, Weighs Down S&P 500 and Nasdaq