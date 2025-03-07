Wall Street Rises Amid Energy Surge and Job Report Scrutiny

Wall Street's primary indexes moved upward amid choppy trading, buoyed by a surge in energy stocks. Investors are keenly analyzing a pivotal jobs report and anticipate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's commentary for indications about the U.S. economy's health.

At 09:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 124.23 points, achieving a 0.29% increase to reach 42,703.31. The S&P 500 advanced by 24.38 points or 0.46%, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 120.10 points, marking a 0.66% escalation. Energy stocks spearheaded the sectoral gains on the S&P 500, tracking a notable 2% oil price increase.

Nasdaq-listed Broadcom's shares surged 7% following the chipmaker's solid second-quarter forecast, easing investor concerns about artificial intelligence infrastructure demand. The technology sector as a whole recorded a 1.3% increase, with the broader chip index up by 1.9%. Conversely, rate-sensitive banks experienced a slump, shedding 0.5% with Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase declining by 1% each.

(With inputs from agencies.)