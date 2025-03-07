Left Menu

BJP Unveils Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for Delhi Women

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is set to provide Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women in economically weaker sections in Delhi. The announcement will be made during the Mahila Diwas event at JLN stadium, attended by BJP leaders. The scheme targets women aged 21-60 with an income below Rs 2.5 lakh.

The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana aims to offer financial relief to women in economically weaker sections of Delhi by granting them Rs 2,500 every month. Sources reveal that the official announcement is expected at the forthcoming Mahila Diwas program, to be attended by BJP president J P Nadda at JLN Stadium this International Women's Day.

Insiders have indicated that a cabinet note on this poll promise might be reviewed by the Delhi cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, for approval. The tentative discussions will focus on the scheme's guidelines and eligibility criteria before reaching a decision.

The BJP has listed some eligibility criteria, including that women be aged 21-60 and have an income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh annually. Registration for the scheme is slated to start on March 8, with the implementation process foreseen to complete within a month and a half. Opposition AAP criticized the BJP for delaying approval despite prior promises.

