Left Menu

Canadian Court Approves Landmark $32.5 Billion Tobacco Settlement

A Canadian court has approved a $32.5 billion settlement to resolve long-standing lawsuits against three major tobacco companies. This follows a 2019 court decision awarding damages to smokers. The plan ensures the Canadian units of Philip Morris and others adhere to new business regulations until the full amount is paid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:18 IST
Canadian Court Approves Landmark $32.5 Billion Tobacco Settlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Canadian court has given the green light to a significant $32.5 billion settlement to resolve tobacco-related lawsuits involving three major companies, according to statements from Philip Morris and British American Tobacco on Friday.

The lawsuits, which claimed these companies knew of the health risks of their products since the 1950s but failed to warn consumers adequately, have been a long-standing legal issue in the country. A Quebec court had upheld a 2015 decision to award around C$15 billion in damages to approximately 100,000 affected smokers and ex-smokers.

Following court battles, Canada's subsidiaries of Imperial Tobacco, JTI-Macdonald, and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges sought bankruptcy protection in 2019. Now resolved, the settlement, mediated by a court-appointed expert, will be implemented in 2025, with units adhering to new operational guidelines until payment completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025