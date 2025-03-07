Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transition with NeVA

In a significant move towards modernizing the legislative process, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta held a meeting with Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs officials to discuss the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). The meeting, attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, featured a detailed presentation led by Dr. Satya Prakash from NeVA.

The initiative aims to streamline the availability and management of documents, enhancing the efficiency and transparency of Assembly proceedings. Vijender Gupta expressed the goal of completing the implementation within 100 days, underscoring the importance of transitioning to a paperless system inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision.

This digital transformation is part of a broader push for 'One India, One Application' to foster digital governance. NeVA is expected to improve accessibility and accountability across all legislative bodies, aligning with national efforts to integrate technological solutions into governance.

