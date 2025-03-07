Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transition with NeVA

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta spearheads a move towards digital modernization by implementing the National e-Vidhan Application. A comprehensive meeting highlighted NeVA's features, setting a 100-day goal for the transition to a paperless legislative system, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for 'One India, One Application.'

Updated: 07-03-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:40 IST
Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transition with NeVA
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta (Photo/X: @Gupta_vijender). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards modernizing the legislative process, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta held a meeting with Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs officials to discuss the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). The meeting, attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, featured a detailed presentation led by Dr. Satya Prakash from NeVA.

The initiative aims to streamline the availability and management of documents, enhancing the efficiency and transparency of Assembly proceedings. Vijender Gupta expressed the goal of completing the implementation within 100 days, underscoring the importance of transitioning to a paperless system inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision.

This digital transformation is part of a broader push for 'One India, One Application' to foster digital governance. NeVA is expected to improve accessibility and accountability across all legislative bodies, aligning with national efforts to integrate technological solutions into governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

