India Lifts Export Ban on 100% Broken Rice Amid Surging Stocks

India has lifted its ban on exporting 100% broken rice after stocks reached a record high, offering relief to African countries and supporting Asian feed and ethanol producers. The export resumption aims to manage excess inventory, nearly nine times the government target, accumulated by February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has removed the ban on exporting 100% broken rice, a measure initiated last September, after inventories reached unprecedented levels. According to an official announcement made on Friday, the move comes as rice stocks at the beginning of February reached nearly nine times the government's target.

The resumption of exports is expected to alleviate the burden of excess stocks in the world's largest rice exporter. This decision could provide an economic lifeline to poorer African nations, granting them access to affordable grain supplies. Additionally, it offers a beneficial alternative for Asian markets focused on animal feed and ethanol production, which rely heavily on this grade of rice.

This strategic move aligns with India's broader economic considerations, harnessing burgeoning supplies to strengthen international ties and support domestic industries reliant on agricultural exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

