Empowering Women: Jharkhand's Financial Boost on International Women's Day

Jharkhand’s CM Hemant Soren announced a Rs 7,500 financial aid for women beneficiaries under the Maiyan Samman Yojana, distributed on International Women's Day. This move, covering pending payments, aims to support women during the festive season. The government faces criticism regarding previous payment delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:22 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Saturday the distribution of Rs 7,500 each to women beneficiaries under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. The aid, provided on International Women's Day, aims to empower over 50 lakh women in the state.

The funds for January, February, and March, totaling Rs 7,500, were credited at once due to previous payment delays. This initiative coincides with the festive season, allowing recipients to celebrate Holi with their families.

Criticism from both opposition and ruling party members regarding the delay had been mounting, with the government being questioned in the House. Chief Minister Soren encouraged other states to follow Jharkhand's example in fulfilling promises to women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

