PM Modi Engages with Lakhpati Didis: Empowering Women for a Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a boardroom-style discussion with Lakhpati Didis in Navsari, reminiscent of meetings with top corporate executives. Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the Prime Minister's visit coincided with International Women's Day celebrations.

Armed with a notepad, the Prime Minister attentively recorded insights from the women, who asserted that Modi's policies and encouragement have been pivotal in their journey to becoming Lakhpati Didis. Recognizing their progress, Modi anticipated that the initiative's impact would soon surpass its initial target, suggesting even greater potential achievements.

Demonstrating the initiative's diverse benefits, a Drone Pilot acknowledged her newfound identity, highlighting the transformative power of Modi's policies. Modi encouraged these women to expand their businesses online, asserting that they will lead India toward becoming a developed nation.

Highlighting another success story, a woman praised Modi for promoting millets, resulting in her Khakhra gaining national popularity. Modi's government fosters diversified livelihood opportunities through strategic planning and execution, acknowledging women's contributions to national development on International Women's Day.

