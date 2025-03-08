President Murmu Advocates for Women's Empowerment on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, President Droupadi Murmu stressed the critical role of women in India's economic ascent. Addressing a national consultation by the Women and Child Development Ministry, Murmu highlighted the essential need for equal educational and employment opportunities for women as the nation aims to become the world's third-largest economy.

Murmu underscored that empowering women is integral to building a prosperous India and urged for collective efforts to foster a safe and supportive environment for women and girls. She acknowledged women's significant contributions to societal progress and advocated for a change in societal perceptions regarding women's work and family commitments.

Highlighting key government initiatives like the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' and economic empowerment schemes such as 'Lakhpati Didi', Murmu called for a shift in mindset recognizing women and men as equal partners in progress. A special cultural performance and documentary accentuated the event, showcasing women's roles in India's development.

