Record Goa Drug Bust: 11.67 Kg Hydroponic Weed Seized

In a historic operation, the Crime Branch of Goa has seized 11.672 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore, marking the state's largest-ever drug bust. A youth was arrested in Guirim following a rigorous investigation and intelligence gathering over a month, officials revealed.

The arrested individual faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with additional inquiries ongoing. Meanwhile, in a collaborative effort, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained two drug traffickers near the Amritsar border.

Based on intelligence from the BSF, this joint operation, the second successful one of the day, resulted in capturing one suspect as the other fled. The authorities retrieved 506 grams of suspected heroin, a mobile phone, ATM cards, and a motorcycle. The recovered narcotics, wrapped distinctively, suggests an aerial drop by a Pakistani drone.

The apprehended individual, hailing from Saidpur Village in Amritsar, was captured close to Village Jasraur under Bhindi Saidan police's jurisdiction. The smuggler later led authorities to another suspect in Avan Basu village. Investigations are probing their ties with Pakistan-linked drug rings.

