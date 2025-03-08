Left Menu

Record Goa Drug Bust: 11.67 Kg Hydroponic Weed Seized

Goa witnesses its largest drug bust as Crime Branch arrests a youth with 11.67 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore. Parallelly, a combined BSF and NCB operation captures drug smugglers near Amritsar, seizing 506 gm of heroin indicating possible Pakistani drone involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:53 IST
Record Goa Drug Bust: 11.67 Kg Hydroponic Weed Seized
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic operation, the Crime Branch of Goa has seized 11.672 kilograms of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore, marking the state's largest-ever drug bust. A youth was arrested in Guirim following a rigorous investigation and intelligence gathering over a month, officials revealed.

The arrested individual faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with additional inquiries ongoing. Meanwhile, in a collaborative effort, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained two drug traffickers near the Amritsar border.

Based on intelligence from the BSF, this joint operation, the second successful one of the day, resulted in capturing one suspect as the other fled. The authorities retrieved 506 grams of suspected heroin, a mobile phone, ATM cards, and a motorcycle. The recovered narcotics, wrapped distinctively, suggests an aerial drop by a Pakistani drone.

The apprehended individual, hailing from Saidpur Village in Amritsar, was captured close to Village Jasraur under Bhindi Saidan police's jurisdiction. The smuggler later led authorities to another suspect in Avan Basu village. Investigations are probing their ties with Pakistan-linked drug rings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025