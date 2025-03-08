Delhi Launches Mahila Samridhi Yojana Amidst Criticism of AAP's Punjab Policies

In a significant political move, the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has announced the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, promising financial aid to women. The scheme involves a Rs 2,500 monthly payment, sanctioned through a hefty Rs 5,100 crore budget, to support the women of Delhi.

While this initiative is applauded by the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Delhi party president Virendraa Sachdeva congratulating Gupta, it has also led to sharp criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party's alleged failure to deliver similar promises in Punjab. During an interview, Sachdeva urged AAP's Atishi to prioritize welfare in Punjab.

A committee, consisting of ministers Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, and Pravesh Verma, is established to finalize the beneficiary criteria. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that a registration portal for the scheme will soon be operational, ensuring transparency and ease of access for applicants.

