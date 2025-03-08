Left Menu

Delhi Launches Mahila Samridhi Yojana Amidst Criticism of AAP's Punjab Policies

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva lauds CM Rekha Gupta's Mahila Samridhi Yojana announcement, while criticizing AAP for alleged neglect of Punjab women. Under the scheme, Rs 2,500 monthly payments for Delhi women are sanctioned. A ministerial committee is set to manage and clarify the scheme's eligibility criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:25 IST
Delhi Launches Mahila Samridhi Yojana Amidst Criticism of AAP's Punjab Policies
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has announced the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, promising financial aid to women. The scheme involves a Rs 2,500 monthly payment, sanctioned through a hefty Rs 5,100 crore budget, to support the women of Delhi.

While this initiative is applauded by the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Delhi party president Virendraa Sachdeva congratulating Gupta, it has also led to sharp criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party's alleged failure to deliver similar promises in Punjab. During an interview, Sachdeva urged AAP's Atishi to prioritize welfare in Punjab.

A committee, consisting of ministers Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, and Pravesh Verma, is established to finalize the beneficiary criteria. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that a registration portal for the scheme will soon be operational, ensuring transparency and ease of access for applicants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025