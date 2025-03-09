Iraq's Energy Challenge Post-Sanctions Waiver

The conclusion of a U.S. sanctions waiver, which previously permitted Iraq to import Iranian energy, has introduced what have been described as 'temporary operational challenges.' This statement was made by Farhad Alaaeldin, the Iraqi prime minister's adviser on foreign affairs, during an interview with Reuters on Sunday.

In the wake of the waiver's expiration—tied to President Donald Trump's broader 'maximum pressure' campaign targeting Tehran—Iraq faces issues in maintaining its energy supplies from Iran. The waiver had been a crucial element in ensuring steady access to energy resources.

Despite these fresh challenges, Alaaeldin reiterated Iraq's steadfast commitment to reaching energy self-sufficiency. This strategic objective remains a priority as the nation navigates the complexities of international diplomacy and energy security amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)