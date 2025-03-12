Left Menu

Dalit Families Break Caste Shackles to Enter West Bengal Temple

For the first time in nearly 300 years, Dalit families entered the Gidheshwar Shiv Temple in West Bengal, overcoming caste-based discrimination. Supported by local authorities, this move represents a historic win against social stigmas. However, concerns about the longevity of this breakthrough persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata/Katwa | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:16 IST
Dalit Families Break Caste Shackles to Enter West Bengal Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event for India's social structure, 130 Dalit families entered the Gidheshwar Shiv Temple in Purba Bardhaman district, West Bengal, for the first time—overcoming nearly three centuries of caste-based discrimination. This unprecedented step occurred on Wednesday, marking a historic break from deeply entrenched societal norms.

Representatives from the Das community, predominantly cobblers and weavers, faced social and economic exclusion while fighting for their right to worship at the temple. Despite facing resistance, local administration and police intervention helped the families to establish their fundamental right to pray, achieving a significant social milestone.

Despite the successful entry, uncertainties linger about the future of this breakthrough. The village elders initially agreed under administrative pressure, leaving doubts about ongoing access after police withdrawal. Economic retaliation, such as halting milk procurement from Dalit families, underscores the fragility of this newly gained access to the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025