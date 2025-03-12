Dalit Families Break Caste Shackles to Enter West Bengal Temple

In a landmark event for India's social structure, 130 Dalit families entered the Gidheshwar Shiv Temple in Purba Bardhaman district, West Bengal, for the first time—overcoming nearly three centuries of caste-based discrimination. This unprecedented step occurred on Wednesday, marking a historic break from deeply entrenched societal norms.

Representatives from the Das community, predominantly cobblers and weavers, faced social and economic exclusion while fighting for their right to worship at the temple. Despite facing resistance, local administration and police intervention helped the families to establish their fundamental right to pray, achieving a significant social milestone.

Despite the successful entry, uncertainties linger about the future of this breakthrough. The village elders initially agreed under administrative pressure, leaving doubts about ongoing access after police withdrawal. Economic retaliation, such as halting milk procurement from Dalit families, underscores the fragility of this newly gained access to the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)