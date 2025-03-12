Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Surge: Powering the Future

India is poised to expand its non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 600 GW by 2030 to meet increasing electricity demand. This expansion includes solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear energy. Official projections estimate a total power generation capacity of 777 GW, including 500 GW from clean energy sources.

In a bid to meet the escalating electricity demand, India is set to enhance its non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 600 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, as detailed in a recent report by The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The planned capacity expansion will encompass 377 GW of solar energy, 148 GW of wind energy, 62 GW of hydropower, and 20 GW of nuclear energy. Such a strategic move aims to ensure reliability and affordability in India's growing energy needs.

According to official estimates, India is projected to achieve a total generation capacity of 777 GW by 2030, with 500 GW derived from clean energy sources and around 277 GW from fossil fuels, catering to a peak demand of approximately 335 GW.

