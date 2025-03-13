Srinagar Awaits Rain While Bhaderwah Thrives in Snowy Splendor

Srinagar was shrouded in low-hanging clouds on Thursday as intermittent light rain graced the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cloudy conditions with occasional showers are expected to persist over Srinagar until March 16.

Imagery from Srinagar revealed thick clouds lingering over Dal Lake, with light rain causing gentle ripples on the water's surface. Despite the damp weather, the iconic old city markets remained active, as residents and commuters navigated the rain-soaked streets under umbrellas.

The IMD has urged residents to prepare for continued light rain over the coming days, recommending travelers remain abreast of the latest weather updates. No major disruptions have been reported yet. Last week, the Kashmir Valley saw a decrease in temperature post-rainfall, enhancing the winter chill with a recorded five degrees Celsius.

Conversely, Bhaderwah welcomed a large influx of tourists eager to experience the snowfall. The reopening of the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot National Highway led to a surge in visitors, propelling local tourism and winter activities.

Tourists at Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir are mesmerized by its pristine snowfall, describing the experience as a dream come true. Families and friends enjoyed snowball fights, while children built snowmen and others marveled at the scenic views, capturing memories on their phones and cameras. Enthusiasts trekked through snow-covered meadows, savoring the crisp mountain air and serene beauty.

Visitors, enchanted by Bhaderwah's snow-clad mountains, likened it to renowned winter destinations like Manali and Kasol. One tourist shared with ANI, "Visiting Bhaderwah for its snow was a recommendation from everyone. It's like witnessing a movie scene in real life." Another expressed, "This landscape is something I dreamt of, and I am thrilled to experience it firsthand. Everyone should see this marvel." The joy and excitement are palpable as visitors revel in the winter wonderland, delighting in laughter and cheer. (ANI)

