JSW Energy Powers Ahead with Major West Bengal Project

JSW Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution for a 1,600 MW thermal project in Salboni. The agreement will enhance local employment and economic growth, while meeting increasing energy demands through domestic coal as part of the SHAKTI B policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, JSW Energy announced its agreement with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to establish a 1,600 MW thermal power project in Salboni. This move strengthens the energy sector's capacity to meet rising demands.

The project, anticipated to be completed in five years, aims to provide a stable power supply derived from domestic coal under India's SHAKTI B policy. The 25-year power purchase agreement underscores its long-term impact on energy stability.

With the successful set-up of Unit-2 of the Utkal Thermal Power Plant ahead of the high-demand season, JSW Energy reinforces its position as a key player in India's energy landscape, promising local employment opportunities and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

