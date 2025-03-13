JSW Energy Powers Ahead with Major West Bengal Project

In a significant development, JSW Energy announced its agreement with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to establish a 1,600 MW thermal power project in Salboni. This move strengthens the energy sector's capacity to meet rising demands.

The project, anticipated to be completed in five years, aims to provide a stable power supply derived from domestic coal under India's SHAKTI B policy. The 25-year power purchase agreement underscores its long-term impact on energy stability.

With the successful set-up of Unit-2 of the Utkal Thermal Power Plant ahead of the high-demand season, JSW Energy reinforces its position as a key player in India's energy landscape, promising local employment opportunities and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)