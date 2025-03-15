Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid Tariff and Economic Pressures

Global markets ended a tumultuous week on a high, as U.S. and European stocks rose. Despite gains, investor sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing trade tensions and tariff impacts. Safe-haven gold reached record highs before declining. U.S. Treasury yields increased, indicating reduced demand for secure investments.

In a week marked by volatility, global markets ended on a high note as both U.S. equities and their European counterparts posted gains. Yet, investor concerns lingered, evidenced by the record high achieved by safe-haven gold amid continued anxiety over tariff impacts on the economy.

German political maneuvers, notably the backing of Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz by the Greens for increased state borrowing, buoyed U.S. Treasury yields. This, combined with technical market corrections, contributed to the gains observed in American stock indices on Friday.

Despite these upward movements, the overarching narrative was one of apprehension around trade disputes. President Trump's tariff threats on European goods weighed heavily, impacting indices like the Nasdaq, which has been reacting to uncertainty surrounding tariffs and high tech stock valuations.

