Tensions Erupt During Holi: Vehicles Torched in Jharkhand Clash
A clash erupted between two communities during Holi celebrations in Jharkhand’s Giridih area, leading to vehicles being torched. Authorities have contained the situation and are investigating the incident. No major injuries were reported, and security personnel have been deployed to maintain peace.
In an alarming incident, several vehicles were set ablaze following a clash between two communities amid Holi celebrations in Jharkhand's Giridih area, officials reported.
The turmoil erupted during a Holi procession near Ghodthambha Chowk, causing chaos that lasted approximately an hour. District officials promptly intervened, helping to disperse the troubling elements.
SP Dr. Bimal confirmed no major injuries occurred, and efforts are underway to identify those responsible. Meanwhile, Deputy Development Commissioner Smita Kumari emphasized that anti-social elements attempted to disturb the peace, but the situation remains stable under heightened security.
