Tensions Erupt During Holi: Vehicles Torched in Jharkhand Clash

In an alarming incident, several vehicles were set ablaze following a clash between two communities amid Holi celebrations in Jharkhand's Giridih area, officials reported.

The turmoil erupted during a Holi procession near Ghodthambha Chowk, causing chaos that lasted approximately an hour. District officials promptly intervened, helping to disperse the troubling elements.

SP Dr. Bimal confirmed no major injuries occurred, and efforts are underway to identify those responsible. Meanwhile, Deputy Development Commissioner Smita Kumari emphasized that anti-social elements attempted to disturb the peace, but the situation remains stable under heightened security.

(With inputs from agencies.)