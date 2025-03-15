Violent Encounter: CIA Teams Clash with Murder Suspects in Moga

In a high-stakes joint operation, CIA units from Moga and Malout faced off with alleged murder suspects in a dramatic gunfight. The confrontation unfolded as authorities attempted to arrest individuals connected to the killing of Shiv Sena member Mangat Ram in Moga.

Acting on precise intelligence, law enforcement surrounded the suspects in Angadpura Mohalla. The operation quickly escalated as the accused opened fire. Identified as Arun alias Deepu, Arun alias Singha, and Rajveer alias Laddo, the suspects resisted arrest with multiple shots fired.

The ensuing shootout left two of the suspects with gunshot wounds, while the police returned fire in self-defense. Health officials at Civil Hospital in Malout are currently treating the injured. Meanwhile, authorities continue to unravel the case, which has drawn significant attention following the attack on March 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)