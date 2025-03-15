Bihar Deputy CM Vows Firm Action After ASI's Murder Sparks Outrage
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha calls for strict measures, including encounters, following ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's murder. Two suspects arrested. Police association demands compensation and a job for the victim's family, emphasizing the risks police face. Deputy CM celebrates Holi, highlighting unity and harmony amidst societal challenges.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has labeled the murder of Munger Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh as 'unfortunate,' and has asserted the administration's readiness to utilize any means, including encounters, to address such incidents.
Two individuals have been apprehended in connection to the murder, and Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, President of the Bihar Police Association, has called for compensation and employment for the late personnel's family, while expressing concerns over the ongoing threat to police officers.
Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Sinha partook in Holi celebrations at his residence in Patna, underscoring the festival's message of unity and equality in the face of societal division and adversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
