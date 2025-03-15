Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM Vows Firm Action After ASI's Murder Sparks Outrage

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha calls for strict measures, including encounters, following ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's murder. Two suspects arrested. Police association demands compensation and a job for the victim's family, emphasizing the risks police face. Deputy CM celebrates Holi, highlighting unity and harmony amidst societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:13 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Vows Firm Action After ASI's Murder Sparks Outrage
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has labeled the murder of Munger Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh as 'unfortunate,' and has asserted the administration's readiness to utilize any means, including encounters, to address such incidents.

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection to the murder, and Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, President of the Bihar Police Association, has called for compensation and employment for the late personnel's family, while expressing concerns over the ongoing threat to police officers.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Sinha partook in Holi celebrations at his residence in Patna, underscoring the festival's message of unity and equality in the face of societal division and adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025