Tamil Nadu’s New Agroinitiative to Boost Paddy Production

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a comprehensive Rs 102 crore package aimed at enhancing paddy production in 29 non-Delta districts during the Kar, Kuruvai, and Sornavari seasons. Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam revealed these plans in his budget presentation, emphasizing support through machine planting subsidies and quality seeds.

In the Delta districts, an additional Rs 58 crore will be allotted to boost paddy production. The initiative also includes an international exposure program for 100 farmers to adopt modern agricultural technologies from Asia. The state will implement the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy to encourage the cultivation of valuable trees, promising environmental and economic benefits.

Further, 1,000 Chief Minister's Farmers Service Centres will be set up, providing agricultural inputs and expert guidance for crop productivity, with Rs 42 crore budgeted for this scheme. Moreover, efforts to expand maize production, promote natural farming, and protect farmers through crop insurance underline the government's commitment to agricultural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)