Tamil Nadu’s New Agroinitiative to Boost Paddy Production
Tamil Nadu announced a Rs 102 crore package to increase paddy production in non-Delta regions. Additional measures include funding international farmer visits, promoting agroforestry, and establishing Farmers Service Centres to provide agricultural support. Crop insurance schemes and natural farming initiatives are also planned to improve agricultural productivity.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a comprehensive Rs 102 crore package aimed at enhancing paddy production in 29 non-Delta districts during the Kar, Kuruvai, and Sornavari seasons. Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam revealed these plans in his budget presentation, emphasizing support through machine planting subsidies and quality seeds.
In the Delta districts, an additional Rs 58 crore will be allotted to boost paddy production. The initiative also includes an international exposure program for 100 farmers to adopt modern agricultural technologies from Asia. The state will implement the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy to encourage the cultivation of valuable trees, promising environmental and economic benefits.
Further, 1,000 Chief Minister's Farmers Service Centres will be set up, providing agricultural inputs and expert guidance for crop productivity, with Rs 42 crore budgeted for this scheme. Moreover, efforts to expand maize production, promote natural farming, and protect farmers through crop insurance underline the government's commitment to agricultural development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Calls for Legal MSP: Farmers vs. Government
Beef Tariffs Dilemma: Canadian Farmers Caught in Crossfire
Revolutionizing Nagaland's Agriculture: Reefer Trucks Empower Farmers
Rs 3.75 lakh crore has been released directly to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme since its launch: PM Modi.
Araku Coffee's Organic Certification: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Tribal Farmers