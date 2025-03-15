Left Menu

Cuba's Power Grid Crisis: Outages and Outcry

Cuba experienced a massive power outage affecting 10 million people after an antiquated grid component failed. The government is working to restore power, but the crisis highlights longstanding infrastructure issues exacerbated by economic challenges and U.S. sanctions. Residents face rolling blackouts and shortages of essentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:48 IST
Cuba's Power Grid Crisis: Outages and Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba faced a major blackout on Friday night as the island's power grid collapsed, affecting electricity for 10 million residents. The incident raises critical questions about the viability of Cuba's aging electrical infrastructure.

On Saturday morning, the Unión Eléctrica (UNE) managed to produce merely 225 MW, merely a fraction of what's needed to sustain essential services like hospitals and food production. The crisis was triggered by a failure of an outdated component at a Havana substation, causing an island-wide shutdown of power generation.

The breakdown is part of an ongoing series of blackouts plaguing the nation, already under strain from economic turmoil and fuel shortages. The situation has been exacerbated by tightened U.S. sanctions, preventing necessary upgrades to the crippled system. The lack of power has compounded existing shortages of food, medicine, and water, worsening living conditions for Cubans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025