Karnataka's Controversial Reservation Sparks Political Stir

The Karnataka government's decision to reserve four per cent of government contracts for minorities has ignited a political firestorm. Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have loudly criticized the move, labeling it 'appeasement politics' by the ruling Congress party.

BJP leader Mahesh Tenginkai accused the Congress-led administration of continuing its divisive policies since it assumed power, citing previous incidents where Congress allegedly favored certain groups. Meanwhile, BJP Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad warned that such reservations could have widespread implications across the nation.

This contentious decision, approved by the Karnataka Cabinet, seeks to amend the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act to allocate tenders to Muslim contractors. As the amendment awaits legislative scrutiny during the ongoing session, the policy's critics and proponents are closely watching its potential impact on governance and community dynamics.

