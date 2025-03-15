Rajasthan CM Champions Women's Role in Nation-Building at Shakti Vandan Festival

In a notable address at the Shakti Vandan India's Self's Honor Festival held at Jawahar Kala Kendra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma underscored the crucial role women play in national development. Asserting that progress is incomplete without the involvement of half the population, Sharma highlighted the state's initiatives to foster women's empowerment.

Stressing the cultural significance, Sharma noted the age-old reverence for deities like Maa Durga, Maa Lakshmi, and Mother Saraswati, reflecting the strong feminine energy embedded in tradition. The festival, he mentioned, symbolizes a collective effort towards bolstering women's rights and opportunities.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state government's commitment to creating a development-focused environment for women, inspired by historical figures like Lokmata Ahilyabai who advanced self-reliance and cultural preservation. Through initiatives such as skill training via Rajivika, and market provisions for artisanal products, the government aims to empower women economically and socially.

Highlighting alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy, the festival showcases the 'Wocal for Local Campaign', fostering the revival of local arts and products while promoting women's self-sufficiency. Additionally, Sharma detailed efforts towards cultural heritage restoration, portraying faith centers and mythological sites in their grand historical glory.

The Chief Minister reiterated the 'double-engine government's' dedication to women's health and upliftment, with an aim to make women self-reliant. He announced support for products created by self-help groups, citing the recent purchase of herbal gulal during Holi as a boost to local entrepreneurship.

The event, featuring a message for women entrepreneurs penned by the Chief Minister, also included a significant exhibition by Jaipur Municipal Corporation showcasing recycled and upcycled products. Distinguished guests, including Mayor Soumya Gurjar, MP Manju Sharma, and representatives from self-help groups, attended the program.

