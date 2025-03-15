Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Morena Over Mysterious Death Near Marriage Garden

A body found near a marriage garden in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, during Holi sparked protests demanding an FIR against the venue operator. Police dispersed demonstrators with a lathi charge, requiring a post-mortem before proceeding. Officials pledge to act based on investigation results and CCTV footage findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:05 IST
Tensions Erupt in Morena Over Mysterious Death Near Marriage Garden
People staging sit-in outside Collector's Bunglow (Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tense situation emerged in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, after the discovery of a body near a marriage garden amid Holi celebrations, as confirmed by officials. Frustrated locals protested outside the Collector's residence, demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the venue's operator.

The incident took place on Ampura Road, falling under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. The protest turned unruly when police urged the crowd to await the post-mortem results before taking legal action. However, protesters demanded immediate FIR registration, leading to an escalation where police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and detained some individuals, according to official reports.

Morena's Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Chandrabhushan Prasad, explained that without the post-mortem report, meeting the protesters' demands was impossible. He reassured that actions would be based on the findings from the investigation, CCTV recordings, and post-mortem results. In a statement to ANI, Prasad noted, "A dead body was found near a marriage garden, prompting public demands at the Collector's bungalow. Yet, action cannot proceed without the post-mortem report. Police had to disperse the crowd using light force and have made arrests. Further actions will depend on the probe results." He added that no one was above the law, and any found guilty would face consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025