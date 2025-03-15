Tensions Erupt in Morena Over Mysterious Death Near Marriage Garden

A tense situation emerged in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, after the discovery of a body near a marriage garden amid Holi celebrations, as confirmed by officials. Frustrated locals protested outside the Collector's residence, demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the venue's operator.

The incident took place on Ampura Road, falling under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. The protest turned unruly when police urged the crowd to await the post-mortem results before taking legal action. However, protesters demanded immediate FIR registration, leading to an escalation where police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and detained some individuals, according to official reports.

Morena's Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Chandrabhushan Prasad, explained that without the post-mortem report, meeting the protesters' demands was impossible. He reassured that actions would be based on the findings from the investigation, CCTV recordings, and post-mortem results. In a statement to ANI, Prasad noted, "A dead body was found near a marriage garden, prompting public demands at the Collector's bungalow. Yet, action cannot proceed without the post-mortem report. Police had to disperse the crowd using light force and have made arrests. Further actions will depend on the probe results." He added that no one was above the law, and any found guilty would face consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)