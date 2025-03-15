Empowering Kathmandu’s Waste Workers for a Healthier, Safer Future

Waste management workers play a vital role in sustaining clean, healthy, and resilient communities, especially in bustling urban centers like Kathmandu Valley, which generates over 1,200 metric tonnes of waste daily. Despite their critical contribution, many workers endure insecure employment, inadequate wages, and unsafe working conditions, facing constant hazards such as exposure to toxic substances, sharp items, and infectious diseases.

Recognizing these challenges, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Nepal organized a comprehensive two-day Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop on March 11-12, 2025, in Kathmandu. The training aimed to significantly enhance workplace safety, health standards, and operational efficiency for waste management workers by equipping local managers and sectoral trade union representatives with essential practical skills based on the ILO’s 'Work Adjustment for Recycling and Managing Waste' manual.

The workshop brought together 25 dedicated participants representing key sectoral stakeholders, including the Solid Waste Management Association of Nepal (SWMAN), the All Nepal Federation of Trade Unions (ANTUF), and the General Federation of Nepalese Trade Unions (GEFONT). Engaging sessions featured illustrative case studies, vibrant group discussions, interactive photo contests, and a practical site visit to Creative Sarsafai Pvt. Ltd in Gokarneshwor Municipality.

During the initial day, participants utilized an action checklist to critically evaluate existing waste segregation practices and facilities. Collaboratively, they developed tangible proposals for immediate and long-term improvements at waste transfer sites. The following day emphasized Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) tailored to fostering safer, gender-sensitive workplaces, addressing gender-specific challenges, and strengthening participants' presentation and training skills.

A participant from SWMAN expressed enthusiasm, stating, "This training highlighted innovative yet affordable solutions to enhance both the safety and efficiency of our operations. I'm eager to implement these valuable insights within my organization."

This training initiative is part of the broader "Promoting Rights and Social Inclusion (PRS) Phase 2 project" by ILO, which actively seeks to elevate working conditions, safeguard worker rights, and facilitate the transition from informality to formal economic participation in Nepal, India, and Pakistan. Specifically, in Nepal, the project partners closely with ANTUF, GEFONT, SWMAN, and municipal authorities, aiming to substantially improve the health, safety, dignity, and rights of waste management and domestic workers.