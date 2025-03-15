Turmoil in Telangana: Political Allegiances and Farmer Protests

In a fiery session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, tensions escalated as BRS MLA Vivekanand KP questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's allegiance to the Congress party. Allegations of possible defection to the BJP surfaced, fueled by claims of secret meetings with BJP officials, as well as Reddy's failure to secure central funds following a 40-day stint in Delhi.

Vivekanand KP expressed doubts over Reddy's commitment to resolving crucial issues such as loan waivers for farmers and meeting his 'six guarantees' pledge within 100 days. The legislative exchanges concluded with BRS members boycotting Reddy's address, demonstrating their discontent over unmet promises impacting the agricultural sector.

The confrontation in the assembly spilled into the streets with BRS MLCs, led by senior leader K Kavitha, staging protests outside the Telangana Legislative Council. Demonstrators demanded a Rs 15,000 Minimum Support Price for turmeric farmers, criticizing both state and union governments for their inaction on the farmers' plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)