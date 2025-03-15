Left Menu

Turmoil in Telangana: Political Allegiances and Farmer Protests

BRS MLA Vivekanand KP criticizes Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's loyalty to Congress amid BJP defection rumors. Tense assembly session sees BRS boycotting Reddy's speech over unfulfilled promises. Protests led by BRS leaders demand Rs 15,000 MSP for turmeric farmers, highlighting agrarian distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:11 IST
BRS MLA Vivekanand KP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, tensions escalated as BRS MLA Vivekanand KP questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's allegiance to the Congress party. Allegations of possible defection to the BJP surfaced, fueled by claims of secret meetings with BJP officials, as well as Reddy's failure to secure central funds following a 40-day stint in Delhi.

Vivekanand KP expressed doubts over Reddy's commitment to resolving crucial issues such as loan waivers for farmers and meeting his 'six guarantees' pledge within 100 days. The legislative exchanges concluded with BRS members boycotting Reddy's address, demonstrating their discontent over unmet promises impacting the agricultural sector.

The confrontation in the assembly spilled into the streets with BRS MLCs, led by senior leader K Kavitha, staging protests outside the Telangana Legislative Council. Demonstrators demanded a Rs 15,000 Minimum Support Price for turmeric farmers, criticizing both state and union governments for their inaction on the farmers' plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

