Cocoa Resilience: Fighting Climate Challenges in Indonesia

In the heart of Indonesia, cocoa farmers like Tari Santoso are striving to counteract the harsh repercussions of climate change and under-investment, impacting their vital crops. High cocoa prices have prompted these determined farmers to adopt innovative practices and collaborate with businesses and organizations to foster resilience.

Cocoa plants demand specific climate conditions, becoming vulnerable to hot, unpredictable weather that threatens yields. As farmers switch to alternative crops, cocoa supplies dwindle, inflating prices. Some chocolate manufacturers, facing a costly commodity, are pioneering laboratory-grown cocoa.

Indonesia ranks third in global cocoa production. Farmers are learning improved agriculture techniques through partnerships, such as Santoso's with Krakakoa. By diversifying crops and integrating sustainable methods, farmers like Santoso hope to protect their livelihoods and maintain cocoa as a viable, attractive industry.

