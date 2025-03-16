Empowering Hope: How Technology is Transforming Sexual Assault Response in South Sudan

IsraAID is innovatively leveraging technology to assist sexual assault survivors in South Sudan, a nation grappling with connectivity issues and illiteracy. The organization's WhatsApp chatbot allows survivors to share their experiences anonymously, providing immediate alerts to social workers to ensure rapid assistance.

The chatbot aids in overcoming common challenges like misplaced paperwork and slow response times. The information inputted into the system is encrypted and automatically deleted from staff members' phones, enhancing survivors' trust in the process.

Despite the challenges, this digital intervention represents a significant step forward in addressing gender-based violence in South Sudan, where traditional aid resources remain limited. By utilizing technology, IsraAID provides the hope that they can more effectively reach and support those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)